Private Vista LLC Sells 406 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Boeing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of BA traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.44. 22,668,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,955,928. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.