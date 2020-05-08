Private Vista LLC Sells 6,318 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Vista LLC reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 90,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.82.

ITW stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

