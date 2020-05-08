Private Vista LLC Takes $408,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.47. 4,248,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,923. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

