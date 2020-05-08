Private Vista LLC Takes $991,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Private Vista LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after purchasing an additional 288,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. 1,667,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

