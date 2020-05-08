Private Vista LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 340,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,403. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.