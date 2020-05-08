Private Vista LLC Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Private Vista LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Private Vista LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 424,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,822. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $21.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

