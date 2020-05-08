QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,784 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,882,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,782. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

