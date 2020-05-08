Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Radian Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 304,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NYSE:RDN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,969. Radian Group Inc has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a net margin of 43.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

