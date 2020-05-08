Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after purchasing an additional 66,942 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 158,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.15.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

