Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $7,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 28,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $2,116,742.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,668,859.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,757 shares of company stock worth $8,740,924. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Shares of CL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 3,985,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,312,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

