Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases 2,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 18,120,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,556,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

