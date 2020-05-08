Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 5,925 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of GE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,487,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,379,800. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. General Electric’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

