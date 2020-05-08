Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,490 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for about 3.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Nike by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,661 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Nike by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Nike by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 104,028 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 4,565,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,110,347. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

