Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 701 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 164,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,182,000 after purchasing an additional 54,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 153,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $127.45. 27,381,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,863,609. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

