Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 103,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.31.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,373,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The company has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total transaction of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

