Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$2.25 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has been given a C$2.25 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE:KEL traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$1.24. 3,243,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,589. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.56 million and a PE ratio of 34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$115.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

