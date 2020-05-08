Raymond James Analysts Give True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) a C$6.25 Price Target

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) received a C$6.25 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TNT.UN. Laurentian lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.55. 155,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,761. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.13 million and a PE ratio of 19.37.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

