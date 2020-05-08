Raymond James Reiterates “C$46.00” Price Target for Stantec (TSE:STN)

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) has been given a C$46.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

TSE STN traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$42.00. 257,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,210. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$26.67 and a 52 week high of C$42.70.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$905.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

