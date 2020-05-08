Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Up 15.2% Following Earnings Beat

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)’s stock price shot up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.52, 894,755 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 771,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

