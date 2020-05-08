RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) traded up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81, 189,506 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 81% from the average session volume of 104,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)
RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.