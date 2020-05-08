Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON: RDSA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/4/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).
- 5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to GBX 1,150 ($15.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,750 ($23.02).
- 4/14/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/2/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/24/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/19/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,600 ($34.20).
- 3/16/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,140 ($15.00) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,470 ($32.49).
- 3/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2020 – Royal Dutch Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 34.80 ($0.46) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,320.60 ($17.37). The company had a trading volume of 9,687,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,339.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,912.73. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.
