Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Up 6.5%

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.50, 1,586,900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,757,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDFN. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,260. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Redfin by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $3,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

