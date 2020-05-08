Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaSpine Holdings Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.60 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of SPNE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,468. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $275.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SeaSpine by 31.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,573,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 378,162 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 91,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

In other SeaSpine news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 4,921 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $51,965.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,191.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.