RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.71.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock traded up $14.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $194.33. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $263.52.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.