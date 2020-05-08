Robotina (ROX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,672.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Robotina token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Robotina has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $5,672.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.49 or 0.02113175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00066971 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00037912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Robotina Token Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official website is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

