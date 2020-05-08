Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.43, approximately 993,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,239,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

RMTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 55.67% and a negative return on equity of 145.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

