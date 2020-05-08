Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 67.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Tire to C$101.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$125.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$141.00.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CTC.A stock traded up C$7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$100.09. 896,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$90.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$129.74. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$67.15 and a 1-year high of C$157.36.

In related news, Director Claude R. L’heureux acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,000. Also, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total transaction of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$405,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.