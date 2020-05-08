Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $25.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

