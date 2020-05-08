Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Tervita from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tervita from C$7.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tervita from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on Tervita from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tervita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

Get Tervita alerts:

TEV traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$3.13. 18,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,783. Tervita has a 52 week low of C$2.52 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$591.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tervita will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.