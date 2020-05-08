Royal Bank of Canada Trims iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Target Price to $58.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 99.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on iA Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on iA Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

IAFNF stock remained flat at $$29.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143 shares.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

