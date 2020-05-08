Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.92. 15,920,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,902,422. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $135.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

