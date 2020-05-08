Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $5.99, 329,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 441,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

RUBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink lowered Rubius Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a market cap of $481.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,805,453 shares in the company, valued at $18,789,321.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Coughlin purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $261,480. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

