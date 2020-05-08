S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.94. 2,337,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,914. The firm has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

