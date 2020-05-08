S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 100.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.70. 6,167,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

