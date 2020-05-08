S. R. Schill & Associates Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 318,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $35.82 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

