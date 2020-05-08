S. R. Schill & Associates Takes $4.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 187,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMD. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,257,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,714,000 after buying an additional 2,613,301 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 674,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after buying an additional 425,485 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,070.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after buying an additional 242,555 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 403,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 241,011 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3,692.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 942,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

