Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.32. 1,266,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,814. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

