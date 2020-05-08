Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $890.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.57.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$672.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.1480435 EPS for the current year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

