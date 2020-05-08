Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$2.50. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.11.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$2.68. 2,895,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.30 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. Seven Generations Energy has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$672.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.1480435 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

