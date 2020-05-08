SFE Investment Counsel Buys 140 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 216.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,584,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $182,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.87. 11,908,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,238,386. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit