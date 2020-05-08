SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,770 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.18. 630,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,917. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCSG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.