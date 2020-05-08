SFE Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 15.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

Shares of VAR traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 581,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.21.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

