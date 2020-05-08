SFE Investment Counsel Has $484,000 Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 64.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,970,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $106,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

