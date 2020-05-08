SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.22 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 97,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 937,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after buying an additional 190,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.49. 24,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

