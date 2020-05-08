SFE Investment Counsel Has $802,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Zoetis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,687,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 220,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 1,617,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,943. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 68.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

