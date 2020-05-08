SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 487 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,714 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.35 per share, with a total value of $1,501,705.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,050 shares of company stock worth $9,063,422 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $258.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.31.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

