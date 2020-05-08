SFE Investment Counsel Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,057,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,776,660,000 after purchasing an additional 167,659 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $855,688,000 after acquiring an additional 110,117 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.91. 2,740,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,298. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

