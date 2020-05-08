SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,195 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.8% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,736. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.03. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

