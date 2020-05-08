SFE Investment Counsel Sells 2,030 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. 1,343,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.17 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

