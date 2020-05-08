SFE Investment Counsel Sells 940 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 90,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $104.00) on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

